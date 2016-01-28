A few months ago, the Last Message Received Tumblr caught our attention with its heartbreaking posts from former friends, ex-partners, and deceased loved ones. The #unsentproject, the creative brainchild of 19-year-old Instagram user Rora Blue, is every bit as poignant, especially if you're a true romantic — or someone who just never really got over your first true love.
Participating in the project is easy. “State your first love's name and type what you would say if you sent them a text message," Blue explains on her blog. "Also include the color that you think of when you think of your first love.”
Blue used the 2,000-or-so initial submissions she received to create an IRL collage in Sacramento. Over 25,000 unsent texts later, she has plans for even more collages, and continues to update the archive on her Tumblr and Instagram.
"I wanted to reflect social media’s nuanced desire to say something from the heart yet remain anonymous," she explains. "The collage is a tangible representation of the fearlessness to speak one's mind that people have when sitting behind a screen. The collage also reveals the immense amount of people who have something left unsaid to their first love, whether that person is part of their past, present, or future."
Feeling curious? Check out some of the posts from the #unsentproject below.
