It seems like cat doppelgängers are all the rage in Hollywood these days. First there was the kitty whose strong resemblance to Adam Driver gained the fur ball internet fame (and a loving new home). Now there's a feline who looks like none other than Reese Witherspoon.
A few weeks ago, a kitty named William was discovered during #doppelgänger day on Instagram for having features that reminded users of the Inherent Vice star. William's owner got a kick out of the comparison, posting, "Meowmie says I look like Reese Witherspoon because we both have heart-shaped faces. Reese's nose isn't pink, but her lips are."
Since then, Witherspoon herself discovered the post and shared the side-by-side photos of her and William on her own Instagram page. The Oscar-winning actress wrote to her new feline friend, posting, "I love the Internet @williamharrycharley I see the resemblance. Do you? #cattwinning."
While the physical resemblances are definitely there, it's no surprise that Witherspoon would be aligned with a cat. After all, they are both fierce yet sweet, they can both make it out in the wild (see, ahem, Wild), and they both have an awesome presence on the internet.
Of course, while William the Reese Witherspoon cat is lucky enough to look like the talented star, no one can ever top her ultimate doppelgänger: her daughter Ava.
A few weeks ago, a kitty named William was discovered during #doppelgänger day on Instagram for having features that reminded users of the Inherent Vice star. William's owner got a kick out of the comparison, posting, "Meowmie says I look like Reese Witherspoon because we both have heart-shaped faces. Reese's nose isn't pink, but her lips are."
Since then, Witherspoon herself discovered the post and shared the side-by-side photos of her and William on her own Instagram page. The Oscar-winning actress wrote to her new feline friend, posting, "I love the Internet @williamharrycharley I see the resemblance. Do you? #cattwinning."
While the physical resemblances are definitely there, it's no surprise that Witherspoon would be aligned with a cat. After all, they are both fierce yet sweet, they can both make it out in the wild (see, ahem, Wild), and they both have an awesome presence on the internet.
Of course, while William the Reese Witherspoon cat is lucky enough to look like the talented star, no one can ever top her ultimate doppelgänger: her daughter Ava.
Advertisement