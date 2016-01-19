Do You Think This Cat Looks Exactly Like Adam Driver?

Happy Friday from Corey! This gorgeous #balinese #tiger mix is about 2 years old and has the softest fur you'll ever feel Corey loves people of ALL ages including children and would make a fabulous addition to any household ️ Corey would be happiest as the only pet and is waiting patiently for his forever family We open tomorrow at 12, stop in and find your new #BFF #adoptdontshop #sheltercats #catsofinstagram #balineseofinstagram #tigercat #adoptacat

A photo posted by Monmouth County SPCA (@mcspca) on Jan 15, 2016 at 4:43pm PST