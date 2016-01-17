

3. Go To Bed!: Ever wonder what is going on at home when awards winners tell their children to “Go to bed!” in their acceptance speeches? Driver and Vanessa Bayer play Golden Globe winners who do just that in this video short. After the speech, we cut to the kids at home, played by Kate McKinnon and Kyle Mooney. The kids are left alone for the night and are sad, scared, and lonely. A frightened McKinnon asks, “Do you think mommy and daddy are thinking of us right now?” Mooney answers, “I know they are.” But we see Driver and Bayer partying hard. Night turns into day and the kids wake up to see their parents passed out on the couch. “I told you they’d come home,” the little boy says. The best bit of this short didn’t involve Driver, but a cameo from a shirtless Liev Schreiber making breakfast. He tells the kids that he and their parents had a “good, cool time.”