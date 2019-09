Before he was seduced by the Dark Side as the intense Kylo Ren in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Adam Driver was best known as Hannah’s intense boyfriend on Girls. He has stretched his comedy muscles before, albeit in his typical melodramatic fashion...He co-starred with Daniel Radcliffe in the romantic comedy What If and alongside SNL veteran Tina Fey in This Is Where I Leave You.But how did the classically trained emo master handle the cut-and-run comedy when he hit the SNL stage for the first time? Did the 30-minute delay from the football game throw him off his game? Here are three of the highlights from Driver's turn on Saturday Night Live, with musical guest Chris Stapleton:1.: This video spoof of Undercover Boss has Driver put on his Kylo Ren mask, but only after he goes undercover on the Starkiller Base. Disguised as Matt, a radar technician, Kylo Ren spends a day with his underlings on the First Order’s mega-weapon. Driver, wearing an orange jumpsuit, eats in the cafeteria, interacts with his coworkers, and gets reprimanded by his boss. In typical Undercover Boss fashion, there's a down-and-out worker helped by the bossman. In this case, it's an officer who lost his son. Kylo Ren’s Matt is touched, “Especially since I’m the one who killed him.” Unfortunately, Matt outs himself when he uses the Force to slam a coworker against a soda machine.