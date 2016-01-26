The most talked-about guest at Chanel's spring '16 haute couture show wasn't one of the usual front row suspects. It was Cara Delevingne's puppy, Leo, who accompanied her to the Grand Palais earlier today.
Delevingne's followers are already quite familiar with the model and actress' pooch. But this was Leo's first official introduction to the fashion set. Delevingne strolled in with Leo, took advantage of the photo opp, and comfortably settled into their prime seats — and the pup looked right at home. (The New York Times' Vanessa Friedman Vined the moment Leo met Delevingne's row mate, Carine Roitfeld. They were fast friends.)
Attending your first couture show is a very big deal. It can be quite overwhelming. The venue's eco-couture decor was particularly exciting for this adorable canine. Unfortunately, it was a little too exciting: The show was reportedly slightly delayed so the puppy could be escorted backstage, according to WWD.
He may have missed the runway show, but Leo still got VIP access. Gigi Hadid, who was there to model, of course, shared a picture on Snapchat of Leo cuddling with Kendall Jenner backstage, as proud mama Delevingne watched.
Delevingne's followers are already quite familiar with the model and actress' pooch. But this was Leo's first official introduction to the fashion set. Delevingne strolled in with Leo, took advantage of the photo opp, and comfortably settled into their prime seats — and the pup looked right at home. (The New York Times' Vanessa Friedman Vined the moment Leo met Delevingne's row mate, Carine Roitfeld. They were fast friends.)
Attending your first couture show is a very big deal. It can be quite overwhelming. The venue's eco-couture decor was particularly exciting for this adorable canine. Unfortunately, it was a little too exciting: The show was reportedly slightly delayed so the puppy could be escorted backstage, according to WWD.
He may have missed the runway show, but Leo still got VIP access. Gigi Hadid, who was there to model, of course, shared a picture on Snapchat of Leo cuddling with Kendall Jenner backstage, as proud mama Delevingne watched.
No word yet on whether Leo and Karl's kitty, Choupette, crossed paths. But if we're still talking about squad goals, this is it.
Advertisement