Kristin Cavallari Says Car Crash Dislocated Her Elbow, Can't Hold Baby

Kristin Cavallari is still recovering from injuries sustained in a car crash last week. The former reality star posted an update on Twitter about her condition.
"Dislocated my elbow last Thursday and not being able to hold my baby is killing me," Cavallari tweeted.
The mother-of-three welcomed daughter Saylor James in November. Her older brother, Michael Cavallari, disappeared just days later, and his body was ultimately found two weeks later.
Cavallari shared a New Year's post asking for "no extreme highs or lows this year." Unfortunately, last week's car crash, caused by another vehicle hitting hers, resulted in hospitalization.
Cavallari and husband Jay Cutler are also parents to sons Camden and Jaxon. It can't be easy wrangling three kids age three and under with a dislocated elbow. Hang in there, K-Cav.
Dislocated my elbow last Thursday and not being able to hold my baby is absolutely killing me 😩— Kristin Cavallari (@KristinCav) January 24, 2016
