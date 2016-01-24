We all know that it takes a lot to live like Gwyneth Paltrow. If you've got a spare $8,045 lying around, though, you're welcome to try.
The actress/supreme goddess of goop spent MLK weekend with her kids and boyfriend, Brad Falchuk, in Punta Mita, Mexico. Rather than heading to the nearest five-star hotel or luxury resort, Paltrow and her crew booked a place through Airbnb. And that, friends, is pretty much where the "stars are just like us" similarities end.
The six-bedroom villa doesn't come cheap, with a price tag of $8,045 per night or $40,000 per week. That includes proximity to the sea, an on-site chef, home theater, and two infinity pools. In true GP style, it was also "conceived by renowned eco-sensitive architects."
Click through to see just how nicely Paltrow lived it up. She's already broken one unspoken rule of Airbnb etiquette, though. She's yet to leave a user review. Tsk tsk.
