There are certain Airbnb properties that have storied (if not legendary) reputations — listings so intriguing people wait months and months to land a night there. And, while we could take a stab at what those are, we don’t have to, ‘cause Airbnb has taken out the guesswork of figuring out its most popular places.
The S.F.-based company released its most lusted-after homes, and the results are everything from wacky to sophisticated. There are definitely a few expected ones on the list, like the tried-and-true Santa Cruz mushroom house (after all, Airbnb does have a model of it in its HQ), and the famed seashell home in Mexico. Apparently, renters have a thing for homes shaped like objects? But there are some surprises in the mix, too. Get ready to add these over-the-top spaces to your bucket list, pronto.
The S.F.-based company released its most lusted-after homes, and the results are everything from wacky to sophisticated. There are definitely a few expected ones on the list, like the tried-and-true Santa Cruz mushroom house (after all, Airbnb does have a model of it in its HQ), and the famed seashell home in Mexico. Apparently, renters have a thing for homes shaped like objects? But there are some surprises in the mix, too. Get ready to add these over-the-top spaces to your bucket list, pronto.