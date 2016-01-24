The Best Photos Of Celebrities Surviving Winter Storm Jonas

How are you surviving during snowstorm Jonas? The blizzard is bearing down on 33 million people across the East Coast, leaving many with little to do except wait for the storm to pass.



There is another option, though. Blizzards are a perfect time to catch up on delicious eats, good reads, sleep, and Netflix original series that have been waiting in your queue.



Winter Storm Jonas has also given celebrities a chance to slow down and play catch up. A few, from Coco Rocha to Aaron Paul and Emmy Rossum, are also snowed in.



They're drinking wine, playing in the snow on their balconies, and trying to stop cabin fever from setting in. Best of all, many have taken to social media to share how they're spending their snow day.



Here are some of the best snow day shares from some of our favorite celebs.