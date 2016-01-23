If you're on the East Coast, hopefully, you're bundled up and cozy inside, because it is a frozen wasteland out there.
Winter Storm Jonas hit with full force on Friday night, and as of Saturday morning, much of the Eastern Seaboard is coated in snow. New predictions say that the area around Washington, D.C., may see close to three feet and New York City is now likely to get about two. The storm is expected to hit hardest in the mid-Atlantic region and officials up and down the coast have warned residents to stay inside and avoid travel.
If you're not on the East Coast, or if you've thoroughly stocked up and prepared to stay indoors for a few days, it may be easy to brush off the idea of a few inches of snow. But while the glorious opportunity for fun memes can't be overlooked, this storm really is something else.
Because we know how much you don't want to go outside (we don't either!), we've gathered a few photos so you can see how insane this blizzard really is. Remember, pajamas and not leaving your house until Monday is an entirely valid option.
