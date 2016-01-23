Here Are The Jonas Brothers Memes You Need To Survive The Blizzard

As Winter Storm Jonas descends on us like a conference room on a donut platter, we’re stocking up on essentials. And some of those essentials include memes. Because what would a few days snowed in be without some #high #quality #online #content?



The Jonas brothers (formerly of The Jonas Brothers) got in early on the meme game.



Nick, ever the eager younger brother, dropped his tweet first. There’s no image, which is a shame, and he didn’t seem to put much thought into his content. That’s bad content, Nick. Sorry you had to find out this way. You’ll bounce back soon.



