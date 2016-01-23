Here Are The Jonas Brothers Memes You Need To Survive The Blizzard

As Winter Storm Jonas descends on us like a conference room on a donut platter, we’re stocking up on essentials. And some of those essentials include memes. Because what would a few days snowed in be without some #high #quality #online #content?
The Jonas brothers (formerly of The Jonas Brothers) got in early on the meme game.
Nick, ever the eager younger brother, dropped his tweet first. There’s no image, which is a shame, and he didn’t seem to put much thought into his content. That’s bad content, Nick. Sorry you had to find out this way. You’ll bounce back soon.
The Jonas brothers (formerly of The Jonas Brothers) got in early on the meme game.
Nick, ever the eager younger brother, dropped his tweet first. There’s no image, which is a shame, and he didn’t seem to put much thought into his content. That’s bad content, Nick. Sorry you had to find out this way. You’ll bounce back soon.
Advertisement
Nick also gave MTV a soundbite of himself talking about the awkwardness, but when it comes to what we should expect from the storm, Nick slyly promises "lots of inches."
Joe was late to the party (classic middle child) but may have dropped the best one of all with his face photoshopped onto Elsa’s, the princess from Frozen, body. Way to go, Joe.
Here I come. #WINTERSTORMJONAS pic.twitter.com/nG5CWU9ycH— J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) January 22, 2016
Kevin is the most enthusiastic of the brothers. And maybe the least currently busy. Maybe there’s a correlation?
We love all these winter memes, too, Kev.
And MTV even got in on the fun.
Winter Storm Jonas is coming... (Hi, @NickJonas + @JoeJonas + @KevinJonas) pic.twitter.com/ZE4Kou2Pgu— MTV (@MTV) January 19, 2016
For even more quality Jonas Brothers-themed blizzard content, check out this Tumblr, Snonas Brothers.
Advertisement