How To Get Away With Murder knows how to leave you hanging. Basically every episode of the legal thriller is a cliff-hanger. But the writers out did themselves with the midseason finale when Wes (played by Alfred Enoch) shot Annalise (Viola Davis).
In a new clip promoting the midseason premiere, we see Annalise in a hospital bed, obviously in rough shape. Even if she recovers from the gunshot wound physically, the clip suggests that the night she was shot might take a serious psychological toll. We can see she looks uncomfortable and uncertain when she's asked, "Did you want to die?" It also includes a scene featuring Annalise holding a baby yelling, "I can't," leaving HTGAWM fans with a lot of questions. Who is the baby? Why did Annalise have it, and most importantly, what can't she do?
Some of those questions might be answered when How to Get Away With Murder comes back on February 11.
