Reality Star Bashes Kendall Jenner On Twitter

Farrah Abraham is none too pleased with Kendall Jenner. The Teen Mom OG star took to Twitter to bash the Kardashian family, after her feud with Nicki Minaj made an appearance on last night's premiere of Kocktails With Khloé.
At the end of the debut episode, comedian Kym Whitley and rapper Snoop Dogg acted out a contentious Twitter exchange Abraham had with Nicki Minaj over how Abraham treats her mother on the MTV Show.
When asked about the drama between the rapper and reality TV star, Jenner said, “I don’t really agree with a lot of Farrah’s decisions in life. That’s why I’d say I’m on Nicki’s side. I’m Team Nicki all day, every day.”
The exchange didn’t sit well with Abraham, who posted a message to the 20-year-old model on Twitter. The Teen Mom star shared a promo photo of the famous family with singer Ray J photoshopped into the portrait. Imposed over the image is a reference to the tape Kim Kardashian shot with her ex, a common insult flung at the family. The Couples Therapy alum tagged Jenner in the tweet with the hashtag #Lifechoices.
Jenner has not yet responded.
#Lifechoices @KendallJenner @HollywoodLife pic.twitter.com/XcvLcfZRv6— Farrah Abraham (@F1abraham) January 21, 2016
