We always feel a twinge of guilt for taking any kind of pleasure in watching stars sling mud at each other on Twitter. But we've come to terms with the unfortunate fact that nasty Twitter feuds between famous people have some undeniable entertainment value — in a trashy tabloid, reality TV kind of way. Well, here's something to assuage your conscience: supermodel Chrissy Teigen feels the same way.The mom-to-be gave a shout-out to a totally unexpected fight that unfurled on Twitter last night. The combatants? Irreverent rapper Nicki Minaj and outspoken reality star Farrah Abraham. The "Anaconda" singer — a seasoned Twitter warrior — sparked the argument while watching Abraham on a rerun of Teen Mom. Minaj lobbed an unsavory name at Abraham, who has dabbled in adult films, and called her out for disrespecting her mother. Minaj also shamed her for acting in porn and for her grammar Why Minaj would choose to go after Abraham so nastily (and unprovoked) we can't really say. But the 24-year-old had no trouble defending herself, replying, "Cause your a parent right? Your videos look like porn." She later added , "I love & care for my mom. Stop disgusting talk." Scroll through to see how their feud unfolded — and what Teigen had to say about it all.