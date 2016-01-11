We always feel a twinge of guilt for taking any kind of pleasure in watching stars sling mud at each other on Twitter. But we've come to terms with the unfortunate fact that nasty Twitter feuds between famous people have some undeniable entertainment value — in a trashy tabloid, reality TV kind of way. Well, here's something to assuage your conscience: supermodel Chrissy Teigen feels the same way.
The mom-to-be gave a shout-out to a totally unexpected fight that unfurled on Twitter last night. The combatants? Irreverent rapper Nicki Minaj and outspoken reality star Farrah Abraham. The "Anaconda" singer — a seasoned Twitter warrior — sparked the argument while watching Abraham on a rerun of Teen Mom. Minaj lobbed an unsavory name at Abraham, who has dabbled in adult films, and called her out for disrespecting her mother. Minaj also shamed her for acting in porn and for her grammar.
Why Minaj would choose to go after Abraham so nastily (and unprovoked) we can't really say. But the 24-year-old had no trouble defending herself, replying, "Cause your a parent right? Your videos look like porn." She later added, "I love & care for my mom. Stop disgusting talk." Scroll through to see how their feud unfolded — and what Teigen had to say about it all.
😂 she was like bitch go do some porn & leave gramma alone 😂😂😂 https://t.co/ca1Np7Wm15— NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) January 10, 2016
Cause your a parent right? Your videos look like porn 😂 Horrible good luck being negative #Godbless busy making TV🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/u2UVbThCp8— Farrah Abraham (@F1abraham) January 10, 2016
To be clear my mom doesn't help me I help her. I love & care for my mom. Stop disgusting talk @NICKIMINAJ 🤐 pic.twitter.com/JOCLch6kko— Farrah Abraham (@F1abraham) January 10, 2016
Like so many of us, Teigen got hooked on the drama. She managed to not only chime in without fueling the fire — but nail what we were all feeling as baffled bystanders. She tweeted, "nicki minaj VS farrah abraham is not something I knew I so badly wanted before." Heard that, Chrissy.
nicki minaj VS farrah abraham is not something I knew I so badly wanted before— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 10, 2016
