While we all patiently await the release of SWISH, here's something new from Kanye West — sort of. A remix of West's "Black Skinhead" has leaked, and it features none other than everyone's favorite pet lover, Miley Cyrus. On the track Cyrus sings a rendition of Tears for Fears' "Everybody Wants To Rule the World."
This remix is, in some ways, the stuff of legend. Back in 2013, Mike Will Made It told MTV that this collaboration happened right after Cyrus' performance at the VMAs that year. You know, the VMAs with all the twerking and the teddy bears. "We went to the studio with Kanye, so we went right back to work," he said. "We watched the VMAs a little bit, then went straight to the studio."
Mystery remains as well. Complex explains that, "it's unclear if this is actually the remix, as no previews were available before, and if it is, how it ended up online after all this time."
A lot has changed for both West and Cyrus since August 2013. West has become a dad again, and launched multiple fashion collections. Cyrus has hosted the VMAs, released the strange Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz, and maybe gotten back together with Liam Hemsworth.
While you're pondering the passage of time, take a minute to think about how Cyrus' "Everybody Wants to Rule The World" stakes up against Lorde's.
This remix is, in some ways, the stuff of legend. Back in 2013, Mike Will Made It told MTV that this collaboration happened right after Cyrus' performance at the VMAs that year. You know, the VMAs with all the twerking and the teddy bears. "We went to the studio with Kanye, so we went right back to work," he said. "We watched the VMAs a little bit, then went straight to the studio."
Mystery remains as well. Complex explains that, "it's unclear if this is actually the remix, as no previews were available before, and if it is, how it ended up online after all this time."
A lot has changed for both West and Cyrus since August 2013. West has become a dad again, and launched multiple fashion collections. Cyrus has hosted the VMAs, released the strange Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz, and maybe gotten back together with Liam Hemsworth.
While you're pondering the passage of time, take a minute to think about how Cyrus' "Everybody Wants to Rule The World" stakes up against Lorde's.
Advertisement