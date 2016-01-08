Fridays just got G.O.O.D. again.
Confirmed by Kim Kardashian's tweet, Kanye West will be releasing a new song every Friday afternoon. West did the same thing six years ago, when he intermittently released free songs weekly to promote his album, My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy. Last week's track was "Facts." This week's? "Real Friends."
Consider it your Kanye-appointed happy-hour track at the end of each week.
Confirmed by Kim Kardashian's tweet, Kanye West will be releasing a new song every Friday afternoon. West did the same thing six years ago, when he intermittently released free songs weekly to promote his album, My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy. Last week's track was "Facts." This week's? "Real Friends."
Consider it your Kanye-appointed happy-hour track at the end of each week.
🎼🎼🎼 Friiiiiiday!!!! New music!!!! #EveryFriday #Swish #RealFriends 🎼🎼🎼 🔥🔥🔥— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 8, 2016
"Friiiiiiday!!!! New music!!!! #EveryFriday #Swish #RealFriends" Kim wrote early this a.m. West's new album, Swish, seems like it will be a hot one, with all those flame emoji. We're surprised she didn't throw a Kimoji in there with it.
The Kardashians have been bad at keeping things on the DL this week, with Khloé confirming Hendall rumors and now this. But thank you, Yeezus, for totally feeling our TGIF vibes.
Advertisement