Moms-to-be know that the best pregnancy advice comes from mothers who have already been through it all. For Chrissy Teigen, that mommy pal came in the form of none other than mom of two, Kim Kardashian. Not a bad idea, considering Kardashian is a "rule-breaker" when it comes to maternity wear — shunning pillowcase-like garments in favor of sexy, form-fitting clothes that show off her fabulous pregnant shape. So what did mother of North and Saint tell Teigen about styling her bump?
"She told me to go stretchy. I always wanted to be the person who showed off the bump because it looks beautiful and I think you should embrace it," Teigen told InStyle Australia in a new interview.
She also explained how grateful she is that hubby John Legend is a fan of her pregnant bod, much like Kanye. "Kim [shows off her bump] well and I love seeing that belly of hers, and I know Kanye does too," she said. "[W]e’re lucky to be with men who find pregnancy sexy. Thank God!" Well, we'd make the argument that Legend and West are even luckier to be with hot mamas who rock their pregnancy shape.
Teigen seems to have taken Kardashian's advice to heart. "There’s this one Wolford tube dress that you can fold a million different ways, you can make it a skirt, a this, that. I bought it in every colour in small, medium, large, in anticipation of the entire process, so I have, like, 45 of them." Teigen should be set for the next few months.
