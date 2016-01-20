11 Tricks For Solving Your Most Annoying iPhone Problems

As anyone who owns an iPhone knows, it’s a love-hate relationship. At times, Siri is your best friend — Thanks for letting me know to bring an umbrella today! Then, you get your 15th mid-text notification about updating to iOS 9, and you want to hurl your phone at the wall.
Okay, maybe that’s a bit extreme, but you get the picture.
Think of this as your how-to guide for dealing with those frustrating moments. We've gathered 11 of our most troublesome iOS issues, and talked to Rose Crawford and Vicky Tzannetis, two experts at tech service Enjoy, about how to make them disappear.
Troubleshoot your problems using these solutions and you’re guaranteed to love your iPhone more. Or at least get in fewer fights with Siri.
