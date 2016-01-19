6 Hair Products Kim Kardashian Swears By

The Kardashian-Jenner clan has some pretty enviable locks, collectively. (Let's be serious: If we had a hairstylist as talented and influential as Jen Atkin at our beck and call, we all probably would, too.) While Kylie is known to be more experimental, we'd make the argument that Kim has the most Insta-ready hair of the bunch. Seriously, take a look back at her feed, and rarely — if ever — will you find her mane in anything less than tip-top shape.
In turn, she more than likely knows a thing or two about taking care of it — even in winter, when it becomes a pretty arduous task for those of us not blessed with average temps of 60 degrees. Her trick, according to her website? "I only shampoo it twice a week to prevent it from drying out," she writes. "I also love using hydrating at-home hair masks." (We were pleasantly surprised to learn that her hair advice was so simple.)
If you're unsure where to start when it comes to what masks reign supreme, Kim rounded up her go-tos, which we've included ahead. (And if you have a different hair type from hers, fear not! We've got you covered, too. Head on over to this story to check out the best masks for your hair type, as well as some tips and tricks to keep in mind.) Happy masking!
