Prepare for an epic 2016 full of binge-watching! Netflix unveiled its 2016 slate and it’s full of fan favorites.
New seasons of Orange is the New Black, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, and Grace & Frankie will all hit our television screens in 2016. The streaming giant also renewed superhero epic Jessica Jones for a second season.
Netflix will have a new release every month until August. It starts with Flaked, a comedy series about life in Venice, CA, on March 11. It will end on August 12, with the release of The Get Down, a series about teens coming-of-age in the Bronx, NY, during the rise of hip-hop.
Between March and August, Netflix is bringing the heat with new series, like The Ranch, Marseille, and Stranger Things, as well as a few veteran shows.
Orange is the New Black announced its June 17 release date on Twitter, where fans are beyond eager to visit their favorite inmates at Litchfield Prison.
There’s no release date for Marvel’s Jessica Jones series at of yet, but actress Krysten Ritter announced the renewal on Instagram. She used the caption, “GIRLS MAKIN SOME NOISE.”
Season 2 of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt will air on April 15. This season, viewers will be introduced to Titus’ wife, which will surely be a delight.
Meanwhile, Grace & Frankie — which was hit despite a gender wage gap kerfuffle at the end of season 1 — will return on May 11. (To catch you up...Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin are the lead characters on the hit show, but were being paid as much as their co-stars, Sam Waterston and Martin Sheen. No-no.)
Grace and Frankie Season 2 = 🍸😜🎨💔😭🚗👨😍🔥👯 May 6, only on @Netflix. pic.twitter.com/AJHlu2WOay— GraceandFrankie (@GraceandFrankie) January 17, 2016
Fonda said that the pay gap “doesn't make us happy” and fans launched a petition to get the leading ladies higher pay. Hopefully, they’ll get their just due this season.
That said, Netflix’s 2016 schedule is full of television goodness. This isn't accidental, since Netflix is spending $6 billion on content, according to the company's chief content officer, Ted Sarandos.
Even with all of the television Netflix plans to release in 2016, Sarandos told an audience at the Television Critics Association that the company won't release their ratings data because they're not attempting to snag advertisers.
"We don't track it," Sarandos said.
Sarandos also confirmed that Netflix is gearing up for some other big projects. When asked if there are too many shows on television, the content officer said, “If there is, someone has to slow down, because we have big plans for 2016 and beyond.”
March 11 can’t come soon enough.
