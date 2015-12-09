The Orange Is The New Black Cast Is Back On Set

Erin Donnelly
Photo: JoJo Whilden/Netflix.
When we last saw the ladies of Litchfield, they were splashing around a pond like Esther Williams. Now, it looks like someone swam to the other side to make a Starbucks run.

Uzo Aduba shared a behind-the-scenes Instagram snap revealing that Orange is the New Black is back on the set for season 4. Here's Samira Wiley, Aduba, Dascha Polanco, and Selenis Leyva enjoying some coffee during their downtime. Good to see those khaki scrubs again.

Coffee break. #OITNB #teamorange #bts

A little digging has turned up more BTS shots of our favorite inmates at work. Anyone else hoping this means Poussey and Soso are official?

What, ho?!

"This is what happens when we stay up past Samira's bedtime 😱" ~@ohlittleasianone

Litchfield

We also spied Alex, but don't take this as confirmation that she survives that little assassination attempt. It's just Laura Prepon hanging out IRL with Danielle Brooks. But hey, we'll take what we can get.

