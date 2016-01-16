Hot Dudes with Kittens is exactly what it sounds like. It’s a curated Instagram account of really attractive and au courant men, including David Bowie and Alan Rickman, posing with just-as-attractive felines. Man power meets meow-power. We like.
Some of the fellows showcased on Hot Dudes With Kittens are bona fide celebrities; others are just run-of-the-mill gents with smoldering eyes and million-dollar smiles — alongside irresistible cats of every stripe, of course. While the account has 116,000 followers and counting, its unnamed creator insists that they just wanted a place to show a love for cats.
“I just love cats... and felt it would be empowering for animals when they are coupled with good-looking, caring dudes,” the creator told Bustle. Any attractive man can submit a photo to Hot Dudes with Kittens, though it helps if “the guy looks like he adores the cat.”
There’s one catch, though. Most of the dudes are white. This said, the creator claims the Instagram account does “not discriminate against anyone.” Hopefully, more diverse men will submit photos showing their love for cats soon.
