We've gotten a lot of wear out of our fall (and even summer) clothes this year, thanks to a few weeks of unseasonably warm winter weather. Now that Mother Nature has caught up with us and is delivering blustery, face-numbing forecasts, we're back to acing our layering game. But we're not entirely ready to let go of our warm-weather garments just yet. And who knows how to wear fairer-weather favorites year-round better than celebs and their seemingly season-impervious wardrobes?
Granted, celebrities' #OOTDs are never fully winterized, thanks to the mild West Coast weather where many of these stars reside (or hit the red carpet, at least). Having a car perpetually available mere steps from any entrance or exit also makes it possible to have bare gams all the time. But celebs (and/or their stylists) still exhibit some excellent styling ideas for making use of June's wear-to-death pieces in January. Check out a few new ways to put your entire wardrobe to work, ahead.
