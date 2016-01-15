Voter ID laws are a bit more scattered. Some states have instituted strict voter ID laws, while other states have had voter photo ID laws struck down and rendered ineffective. For voter ID laws, we defined "strict" as the states requiring photo identification to vote, "moderately strict" as states requiring non-photo identification to vote, and non-strict as states where voters can cast their ballot without identification.



For states with strict voter ID laws that have been struck down or aren't in effect, we looked at the laws that are in place now. States where voters must take additional steps to vote without non-photo ID, such as having election officials sign sworn statements confirming their identity, were categorized as moderately strict. In some strict and moderately strict states, photo and non-photo ID forms are requested, but for people who are indigent or have religious objections to being photographed, there are exceptions to the requirements.