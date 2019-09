California, Delaware, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New York, and Oregon are noteworthy states since they've implemented strict gun control measures, but are lax on voter ID measures. Conversely, Georgia, Kansas, Mississippi, North Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Wisconsin all have strict voter ID laws, requiring voters to show photo identification before their vote is eligible, while their gun control laws are less stringent.Connecticut, for example, has some of the strictest gun control laws in the U.S., many of which were implemented after the 2012 mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School. "I think there was an appreciation that we stepped forward and we did the right thing – and we weren't afraid to do the right thing when it came to guns," Connecticut Gov. Dan Malloy (D) told MSNBC host Steve Kornacki in 2014 . But in terms of voter identification, the state is less stringent — a non-photo ID is requested. According to the NCSL, electors can use a state form to provide their name, address, and date of birth and sign a statement confirming their identity, if they don't have a form of non-photo ID.On the opposite side of the spectrum, Georgia instituted a law in 2014 that allows residents to carry firearms anywhere, as long as they are licensed. Georgia doesn't require background checks for firearm transfers between private parties, and the state has a no waiting period on firearm purchases. But in terms of voting, photo identification is required. If voters don't have a form of photo ID, they can cast provisional ballots, however, if they don't return to the election office with valid forms of photo ID within three days, their votes won't be counted.As it turns out, every state has its own nuanced laws for obtaining guns and voting. Yet closing the "gun show loophole" has become a major point of discussion for the 2016 Democratic presidential candidates, and in the wake of recent events, it wouldn't be surprising if gun control laws are discussed at the upcoming GOP and Democratic debates. States hold a tremendous amount of power in the gun control debate, and it's important for candidates to recognize that fact during campaign season.