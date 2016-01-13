In the world of celebrity beauty, major hair changes are more often left to the female bunch. Channing Tatum was one of the few exceptions to this phenomenon, but it looks like there's another male looking to take over as king of the hair dyeing club — and it's Joe Jonas.
The singer one-upped Channing's blond hair (by a lot) and revealed a new rainbow look on his Instagram. Accompanied by an appropriate lollipop emoji, the picture shows off his new pink, purple, and blue (or are those green?) strands.
But this isn't the first time Jonas dabbled with dye. He colored his short 'do an electric Smurf-like blue back in November after his breakup with model Gigi Hadid. The 26-year-old explained in an interview with PrideSource that despite how the media tried to spin it, he didn't go turquoise in reaction to the split. "I just did it because I wanted to do it — there really wasn’t a deeper meaning to any of it," he said. "I don’t think I feel any different; it was just a spur-of-the-moment decision anyway."
No word on whether this was a spur-of-the-moment choice or a calculated decision; all we know is this new multi-colored mane has us burnin' up. Or, at the very least, slightly warm.
Advertisement