The ladies of Hollywood are typically the ones to keep us on our toes beauty-wise, but Channing Tatum just threw us a refreshing curveball with his latest hair change.
The Magic Mike XXL star recently showed off a new, bright-blond mane via Instagram. "Down in Peru loving life. Just sending love out there to everybody," he captioned the tropical selfie. It's unclear whether this was a) his idea b) for a role — he bleached his hair a while back for the film Hail, Caesar! — or c) all that below-the-equator sun somehow magically played a role in lightening his locks. His wife Jenna Dewan Tatum actually debuted shorter, lighter hair two days ago, the color courtesy of Denis De Souza, who is known for taking people to the blond side. (Perhaps he poured out some bleach for her hubs?)
While we're still waiting to find out if blond Channing has more fun, we can't help but think his "loving life" mantra comes as a result of his new tresses. And, honestly, is there a hairstyle this man wouldn't look good with?
