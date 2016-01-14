You're scrolling through Facebook, checking out friends' status updates and baby pictures, when you see that word. The word that makes you seethe with rage and forget the entire reason you were online in the first place. That word may be different for each of us, but we've each got one (or more).
Thanks to the glory that is technology — and Google Chrome — you never, ever have to see that word again. Maybe it's the word "diet." Or maybe you just can't stand coming across Donald Trump or the Kardashians in your online antics. Whatever it may be, there's a Chrome extension you can download to make it disappear from your life, once and for all.
If you've never downloaded an extension before, it's easy. Just head to the Chrome Web Store, find what you want to install, tap Add to Chrome, and then click Add to confirm you're okay with the permissions it needs to do its job. Once installed, an icon will be added to the right of the address bar, which you can click to toggle on or off.
But we've already done the busywork for you. We've rounded up seven extensions you can use to make your work and social searching way more pleasant. Read on for our picks.
