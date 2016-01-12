The internet is ripe with inspirational quotes and mantras, and when you come across one that so perfectly fits your life, it's hard not to share it with the world. On Monday night, Khloé Kardashian found one that spoke to her, and thus posted it on Instagram. Since the reality star recently confirmed that she is still happily dating NBA star James Harden, it's hard not to think this particular post is meant for Lamar Odom, with whom her relationship is, well, complicated.
The simple, black-and-white text image reads, "A girl once told me / To be careful / When trying to fix / A broken person / For you may cut yourself / On their shattered pieces." The post has already racked up nearly 600,000 likes from Kardashian's followers.
Since his near-death experience at a Nevada brothel, Odom (who was hospitalized after being found unconscious) has struggled to make a full recovery. Kardashian, who rushed to be by his side when the health scare unfolded back in October, said it could be years until he's back to being himself.
While some social media followers outright implied the post was directed at Odom (one Facebook user bluntly commented, "Lamar subpost or nah"), most seemed to support her no matter who or what the quote is referring to. As one fan on Instagram assured her, "Honey I believe you are just speaking your truth."
Check out the post in question, below.
The simple, black-and-white text image reads, "A girl once told me / To be careful / When trying to fix / A broken person / For you may cut yourself / On their shattered pieces." The post has already racked up nearly 600,000 likes from Kardashian's followers.
Since his near-death experience at a Nevada brothel, Odom (who was hospitalized after being found unconscious) has struggled to make a full recovery. Kardashian, who rushed to be by his side when the health scare unfolded back in October, said it could be years until he's back to being himself.
While some social media followers outright implied the post was directed at Odom (one Facebook user bluntly commented, "Lamar subpost or nah"), most seemed to support her no matter who or what the quote is referring to. As one fan on Instagram assured her, "Honey I believe you are just speaking your truth."
Check out the post in question, below.
Advertisement