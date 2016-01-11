Gregg could slap her name on anything and it'd probably be successful, but she worked closely with Swimsuitsforall’s design team to make sure that everything, from the fit to trendy detailing, were on-point. “We work together to find the perfect fabric and choose colors,” Gregg said. “I give my input when it comes to fit and what I would like to change, like moving a waistline up, or if a torso needs to be longer.” The result: a collection that’s comfortable and supportive, but doesn’t even remotely resemble your grandma’s old-school swimdress.



These swimsuits celebrate confident, bold women with eclectic style and glowing confidence, and they're not for wallflower types: “All the bikinis are definitely my personal style, but I also keep in mind what other girls that I know would love to wear, as far as the community I have online,” Gregg said. “There are fashion-forward, trendy girls who love showing skin and aren't ashamed of their bodies; these bathing suits are really for those girls.” With product names like “Countess,” “Queen,” and “Empress,” it’s obvious that Gregg wants all women to feel like style royalty.



Gregg’s previous collaborations have sold out in record time, and we have no doubt this fashionable fourth round will follow suit. Click through to see all of the styles, and don’t blame us if you end up booking a mid-winter vacation just so you can show off your new swimwear.