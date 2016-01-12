This Activewear Line Is Made For Pizza Lovers

Last year was all about #squadgoals, but so far, we know we speak for more than just ourselves when we say that this year is more about quad goals. But to make all our fitness dreams come true, we need workout gear that gets us — and that's where ban.do's newly launched active line comes in.
Featuring Instagram-friendly phrases like "After This We're Getting Pizza" and "Think It Want It Get It," these are the kinds of gym bag staples you won't find at Lululemon or Target. Including bags, exercise mats, and water bottles ranging from $20 to $32, this line might just be the final push that will make you want to go to the gym (even if it's only for the #gymselfie).
To celebrate the launch, we asked ban.do's founder and chief creative officer Jen Gotch what inspired this new foray into sweat-ready gear with a sense of humor. Click on to hear the ideas behind this 'gram-worthy activewear and shop it for yourself (and snag some for your gym buddy too, while you're at it).
