Amandla Stenberg made us cry in the first installment of The Hunger Games as the lovable and innocent Rue, who continues to inspire Katniss throughout the rest of the series. Since then, she's emerged as a real-life role model — one who is in her prime and more inspirational than ever.In her cover story for the February issue of Teen Vogue , the actress and feminist talks with Solange Knowles in a conversation that empowers girls to be badass and confident trailblazers. Just like her. Did we mention that she's only 17?Solange and Stenberg touch on a range of topics over the course of their interview, but it mostly centers on Stenberg's recent acceptance of her Blackness — her pride and conviction in representing her culture and her own identity. The actress credits a lot of that, surprisingly, to social media.Many people critique how fake platforms like Instagram can be, but she disagrees. "Now you can go on Instagram and you can see a girl who looks like you who is killing the game and expressing herself," she tells Solange. "Just being able to see that is so affirming."