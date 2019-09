This Amazingly Detailed Sweatshirt Takes 24 Hours To Make

Given the pervasiveness these days of fast fashion (and already-fast fashion that only keeps getting faster ), a garment that's touted for its lengthy production time is what really stops us in our tracks. London-founded, Berlin-based menswear brand AMH — Ashley Marc Hovelle is championing this type of production with its latest project. The brand launched a Kickstarter campaign to crowdfund what it calls its "most detailed garment yet" — a sweatshirt that contains over a million stitches and takes 12 sewing machines and 24 hours to produce.Designer Ashley Marc Hovelle started his namesake label in 2009. His work primarily falls under the menswear category, but the line's specialty is contemporary streetwear, which can be worn by anyone — think jersey sweatshirts and tees with graphic detailing against a clean, monochromatic slate. Hovelle recently moved the brand from England to Germany, and works with a manufacturer based in Portugal.He didn't exactly set out to create a 1.5 million stitch garment. Rather, the goal was to make "a beautifully appliquéd sweatshirt inspired by M.C. Escher and ancient Japanese art," Hovelle tells Refinery29. The motif he and his team landed on is a golden sun slightly obscured and surrounded by fluffy, translucent clouds with an almost drawn-in finish created by individual stitching. AMH's fall '15 collection , which the 1.5 Million Stitch Sweatshirt is a part of, is titled "Covered in Daydreams: the Space Between Our Thought." The clouds represent "a thought that is always changing, yet always dispersed by the suns' light," Hovelle says.There are six items in the Covered in Daydreams range (all of which are available for pre-order on Kickstarter). Two of them feature the all-over sun-and-cloud motif that racks up the million-plus stitch count. Every square meter of this fabric contains 760,000 stitches, Hovelle explains. Because both the T-shirt and sweatshirt with the all-over pattern require at least two meters of material, that raises the number of stitches to at least 1.5 million per garment. (On his Kickstarter page, he boasts that every sweatshirt does, indeed, contain the number of stitches promised.)