Ellen DeGeneres spent her holidays on a "beautiful five star resort that could sink at any moment," also known as a yacht in St. Barth's. The host poked fun at her extravagant trip in the opening monologue of her show, calling the Caribbean island a "big fancy area where a lot of celebrities are during the holidays."
A lot of celebrities, indeed. DeGeneres said she saw Leonardo DiCaprio, Justin Bieber, and maybe even a famous Orca whale, Free Willy. And what would be a A-lister vacation be without a Kardashian-Jenner sprinkled on top?
Time to hear about everyone’s vacation. Went somewhere warm. Got a tan. Hung out on a yacht w/ @KendallJenner & @Harry_Styles Blah blah blah— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 4, 2016
"Time to hear about everyone’s vacation. Went somewhere warm. Got a tan. Hung out on a yacht w/ @KendallJenner & @Harry_Styles Blah blah blah," DeGeneres tweeted yesterday afternoon.
Lounging in the hot sun with the young, rich, and famous — tough life, Ellen. But the real highlight of the trip? That picture of Ellen's mom on her first jet ski ride. Get a peek at how the other half lives, below.
