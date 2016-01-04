Lorde has never been the type of celebrity to stir up trouble in young Hollywood just for the hell of it. So when a recent Instagram post from the New Zealand singer was perceived as a jab at Kendall Jenner and Harry Styles, people were a little confused.
Lorde's post might actually be one of her funniest and most relatable of all time. On Sunday, the down-to-earth 19-year-old shared a painting of a woman on the deck of a yacht with the accompanying caption: "when you scroll through your feed and all the pretty famous boys and girls are on yachts or in saint barth's and you're at home where it's raining and you've never even been on a holiday to another country before, never been to a tropical island let alone saint barth's and actually you aren't even sure if you're spelling saint barth's right." We feel you girl. Oh, how we feel you. ("St. Barth's" is correct, as is "St. Bart's.")
Wouldn't you know it, however, that a certain young and fabulous pair was coincidentally just caught sunning themselves on the deck of a yacht in — you guessed it — St. Barth's. Model Kendall Jenner and One Direction frontman Harry Styles were photographed enjoying the sun and sea (and each other) off the island on New Year's Eve. (The duo — who were also spotted having dinner in Anguilla — have not confirmed their relationship, but also don't seem to be trying to fool anybody.) Naturally, people started speculating that Lorde was making a pointed remark about Jenner and Styles.
Lorde was having none of the gossip. She quickly clarified that she was not shading Styles and Jenner. She added a note to her original post, writing, "lol no 'shade' folks if i were on an island or in even nearish proximity to a yacht you would be hearing all the fuck about it just making fun of my own lameness." We already knew the artist was a class act — we should've known passive-aggressive Instagram captions are not her jam.
when you scroll through your feed and all the pretty famous boys and girls are on yachts or in saint barth's and you're at home where it's raining and you've never even been on a holiday to another country before, never been to a tropical island let alone saint barth's and actually you aren't even sure if you're spelling saint barth's right 🤒🤒🤒 ------------ ****lol no 'shade' folks if i were on an island or in even nearish proximity to a yacht you would be hearing all the fuck about it just making fun of my own lameness
