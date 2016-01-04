when you scroll through your feed and all the pretty famous boys and girls are on yachts or in saint barth's and you're at home where it's raining and you've never even been on a holiday to another country before, never been to a tropical island let alone saint barth's and actually you aren't even sure if you're spelling saint barth's right 🤒🤒🤒 ------------ ****lol no 'shade' folks if i were on an island or in even nearish proximity to a yacht you would be hearing all the fuck about it just making fun of my own lameness

