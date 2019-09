Are Miranda Lambert & Gwen Stefani Internet Friends Now?

A Twitter "Like" — formerly known as a " Favorite " — can mean a lot these days. Just look at Gwen Stefani and Miranda Lambert.As many are probably aware, Stefani and boyfriend Blake Shelton are fans of each other . Now, it seems the "Used to Love You" singer is also a fan of Shelton's ex-wife. The two have been confusing the masses with their cordial internet interactions.First, Lambert followed Stefani on Twitter (bold move), and now Stefani is taking their semi-friendship to the next level, by liking a tweet from Lambert. Stefani was one of almost 2,000 users to show love for Lambert's message, which expressed the 32-year-old's gratitude for a family heirloom she received as a Christmas present.