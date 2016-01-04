Are Miranda Lambert & Gwen Stefani Internet Friends Now?

A Twitter "Like" — formerly known as a "Favorite" — can mean a lot these days. Just look at Gwen Stefani and Miranda Lambert.
As many are probably aware, Stefani and boyfriend Blake Shelton are fans of each other. Now, it seems the "Used to Love You" singer is also a fan of Shelton's ex-wife. The two have been confusing the masses with their cordial internet interactions.
First, Lambert followed Stefani on Twitter (bold move), and now Stefani is taking their semi-friendship to the next level, by liking a tweet from Lambert. Stefani was one of almost 2,000 users to show love for Lambert's message, which expressed the 32-year-old's gratitude for a family heirloom she received as a Christmas present.
Her name embroidered inside is priceless. A family heirloom I will cherish forever. I'm so… https://t.co/PtWnp9IIOJ— Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) December 26, 2015
As you may recall, this is the same coat that caused a bit of controversy early last week. Lambert posted pictures of the hand-me-down made of real — not faux — fur, which some found hypocritical given Lambert's involvement with animal rescue efforts.
But all things considered, Lambert seems to be starting out 2016 on a high note — with a little "Like" and a lot of love.
