A family heirloom is often the most cherished gift. A keepsake that has history, memories, and sentiment makes the receiver and giver feel all the warm fuzzies. But for singer Miranda Lambert, this has not been the case.After Lambert was gifted two of her grandmother's fur coats for Christmas, she uploaded a picture of herself wearing the floor-length topper to Instagram. Immediately, critical comments rolled in. The singer has always been an advocate and major voice behind animal's rights. She even created the MuttNation Foundation in 2007 with her mother, Bev Lambert.The foundation's mission is "to end animal cruelty, neglect, and homelessness," the website says . So clearly, you see the problem. Is it appropriate for an animal rights activist to also not only own, but also wear and flaunt, real fur? That is the question circulating the internet. Remember that the fur coats were inherited by Lambert, she is so not financially supporting the fur industry — but that isn't enough for many of her fans and other activists.