Models such as Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, and Cara Delevingne are the reigning queens of social-media platforms like Twitter and Instagram. And it turns out a fair amount of cold cash comes along with their sparkly crowns, according to a report from CR Fashion Book. First-rate supermodels at the level of Jenner, Hadid, and Delevingne can bring in up to an incredible $300,000 with a single post on social-media platforms like Twitter and Instagram. That's right: A pout and a push of a button can earn the twentysomethings more than even wealthy people at the top of their industries bring home in an entire year.
The magazine spoke to Frank Spadafora, the CEO of an analytics company that creates algorithms to help brands determine the monetary value of a model's social-media presence. He said that the three aforementioned Insta-queens "are currently valued between $125,000 and $300,000 for a single post across their portfolio." He added, "If you want to reach a model's audience, you're going to have to pay a hefty additional fee for that." No kidding. Other models, such as Karlie Kloss and Miranda Kerr, pull in a paltry $25,000 to $50,000 per post. That amount of money means the models can earn more per social-media post than, for example, doing a daylong photo shoot, according to Major Model Management President Katia Sherman — which means these women literally don't even have to get out of bed to rake it in. #jealous
