The 29 Best Beauty Moments Of 2015

The year 2015 has been a whirlwind for beauty. There have been some ups (like the cracking down on nail salons), some downs (like the Wen hair-loss controversy), and some very "meh" moments (like every single one of Kylie Jenner's hair changes). If anything, 2015 definitely kept us on our beauty tippy-toes.
In honor of the year winding down, we've compiled a list of its best beauty moments. From celebrity hair transformations to man-bun fever, we're here to take you down memory lane one last time before 2016. Buckle up.
