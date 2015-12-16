Malala Had The Perfect Response To Trump's Anti-Muslim Comments

Malala Yousafzai delivered the perfect reply to Donald Trump's proposal to bar Muslims from entering the United States, countering the candidate's remarks with a call for education and tolerance.
The teen Nobel Peace Prize laureate criticized the Republican presidential candidate's comments as "tragic" and "full of hatred," according to The Guardian.
Trump, a leader in the GOP polls, called for a temporary ban on entry for all Muslims following the San Bernardino shootings. He has stood by his plan, including during Tuesday's GOP debate, despite criticism from leaders on both sides of the political aisle.
Yousafzai joined the chorus of critics on Wednesday, saying that targeting all Muslims in the wake of terror attacks would do nothing more than "radicalize more terrorists."
Yousafzai's comments came during remarks she delivered at an event marking the first anniversary of a Taliban attack on a school in Pakistan that left more than 100 dead.
The 18-year-old activist from Pakistan, who was shot in the head by members of the Taliban in 2012, said that education is the real solution to bringing peace to the world.
“If we want to end terrorism, we need to bring quality education so we defeat the mindset of the terrorism mentality and of hatred," Yousafzai, who now lives in the United Kingdom, said.
Opener Photo: David M. Benett/Getty Images.
