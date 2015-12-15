The next time you hear print is dead, direct people to Adweek's coverage of annual magazine sales. Newsstands may be beyond their heyday, but certain covers still fly off the shelves. Only, they aren't always the ones that you might think.
Caitlyn Jenner's iconic Vanity Fair cover was actually outperformed by a certain high-profile celebrity divorce. And as for which Kardashian currently seems to be ruling the glossies, weirdly enough: It's not Kim anymore. Plus, a certain papal someone might be popular among the masses, but he was no winner in the mag world.
Those weren't the only surprises in this year's roundup. Click through to find out which covers sold best — and worst! — in 2015. Also, rejoice: Print lives on another year!
