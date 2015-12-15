Khloé Kardashian has always been her younger brother Rob's biggest cheerleader. Last night on Instagram, Khloé posted a sweet throwback photo of Rob kissing her cheek. She captioned the pic, "If only you could see yourself through my eyes! I'll forever be obsessed with you! My one and only! #MyAce ." The post has already garnered over 450,000 likes, suggesting that people are rooting for Rob as much as his loving big sister is.
Rob's living situation with Khloé, 31, seems like a suitably nurturing environment, especially given that Khloé is no stranger to body confidence issues herself, in addition to being a fitness enthusiast and unconditional supporter of her little brother. The 28-year-old has been battling depression and struggling with his weight for the past couple of years. Rob does his best to avoid the scrutiny of being in the public eye — not easy to do when you're a member of what is probably the most attention-grabbing family in the word.
By all accounts, though, the he is making strides toward greater health and happiness. He posted his first selfie in years in August, looking happy and showing off significant weight loss. And earlier this month, mom Kris Jenner told told Maria Menounos, "He’s doing alright. You know, he’s doing his best," in regards to Rob's absence from the family Thanksgiving photo. "He’s not into being on camera as much as the rest of us," she explained. "But he’s working on himself," Jenner added. He’s going to be okay.”
Rob's living situation with Khloé, 31, seems like a suitably nurturing environment, especially given that Khloé is no stranger to body confidence issues herself, in addition to being a fitness enthusiast and unconditional supporter of her little brother. The 28-year-old has been battling depression and struggling with his weight for the past couple of years. Rob does his best to avoid the scrutiny of being in the public eye — not easy to do when you're a member of what is probably the most attention-grabbing family in the word.
By all accounts, though, the he is making strides toward greater health and happiness. He posted his first selfie in years in August, looking happy and showing off significant weight loss. And earlier this month, mom Kris Jenner told told Maria Menounos, "He’s doing alright. You know, he’s doing his best," in regards to Rob's absence from the family Thanksgiving photo. "He’s not into being on camera as much as the rest of us," she explained. "But he’s working on himself," Jenner added. He’s going to be okay.”
Advertisement