You may or may not know this, but the seventh installment in popular film series Star Wars will be out on Friday. The series, about a bloody galactic civil war in which whole planets are destroyed at the pull of a lever, has many fans. The premiere was tonight and, well, Joseph Gordon-Levitt dressed up as Yoda. Really no other way to say it.
Probably the only situation in which it’s ok to wear makeup designed to turn you a different color is when you’re literally Joseph Gordon-Levitt attending the Star Wars premiere and you’re cosplaying as Yoda in a bathrobe.
The rest of the premiere looked amazing. Gwendoline Christie looked awesome in a dress that wouldn’t look out of place on the red carpet of a Sith ball. Lupita Nyong'o looked like she was wearing a galaxy full of stars in her bejewled dress.
Daisy Ridley, who has been known to hug Wookies, also glowed her way into the premiere. (Note: You can’t go wrong with Louboutins on the red carpet. It looks like you’re wearing the red carpet on your feet. It’s as close as you can get to being Tom Haverford IRL.)
And Carrie Fisher had to contend with some boring traffic on the way to the premiere and was so amped up that she used some colorful language when she arrived.
Click ahead to see them all.
Probably the only situation in which it’s ok to wear makeup designed to turn you a different color is when you’re literally Joseph Gordon-Levitt attending the Star Wars premiere and you’re cosplaying as Yoda in a bathrobe.
The rest of the premiere looked amazing. Gwendoline Christie looked awesome in a dress that wouldn’t look out of place on the red carpet of a Sith ball. Lupita Nyong'o looked like she was wearing a galaxy full of stars in her bejewled dress.
Daisy Ridley, who has been known to hug Wookies, also glowed her way into the premiere. (Note: You can’t go wrong with Louboutins on the red carpet. It looks like you’re wearing the red carpet on your feet. It’s as close as you can get to being Tom Haverford IRL.)
And Carrie Fisher had to contend with some boring traffic on the way to the premiere and was so amped up that she used some colorful language when she arrived.
Click ahead to see them all.