Unless you've been in actual outer space for the past year or so, you probably know by now that it's an exciting time to be a Star Wars fan. The ever-increasing hype around The Force Awakens has certainly kept fans busy, and many of said fans are on the hunt for love (much like how Boba Fett hunted Han Solo). Dating site Match has dug up some stats on users who identify as part of the fandom, and as far as meeting a fellow devotee to take to the cantina goes, it looks like the Force is especially strong with the western U.S.
The area with the most mentions of Star Wars-related terms on Match was Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA. Cities in Texas, Colorado, and Utah trailed close behind. The only eastern state to make it into the top nine cities was Florida (Orlando-Kissimmee). One can only assume Match is still investigating whether the East Coast is a hotbed of closeted Trekkies.
Match also found that Star Wars fans have quite a few shared interests, chief among them being karate (a great way to stay in shape while your lightsaber is in the shop). Fans of the series were also twice as likely to be atheistic or agnostic than non-fan Match users, and they were three times as likely to work in a technology field.
While Match did not present any data in this particular area, I certainly hope most users with loyalty to the franchise lead with a winning Star Wars pickup line in their online flirtations. Come to think of it, I have been looking for love in Alderaan places.
There's only a little more than a week to go before the premiere, but with any luck, some fans will find the C3PO to their R2-D2, the Han to their Leia — anyone with whom they can reenact this beautiful scene, really — before The Force Awakens.
The area with the most mentions of Star Wars-related terms on Match was Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA. Cities in Texas, Colorado, and Utah trailed close behind. The only eastern state to make it into the top nine cities was Florida (Orlando-Kissimmee). One can only assume Match is still investigating whether the East Coast is a hotbed of closeted Trekkies.
Match also found that Star Wars fans have quite a few shared interests, chief among them being karate (a great way to stay in shape while your lightsaber is in the shop). Fans of the series were also twice as likely to be atheistic or agnostic than non-fan Match users, and they were three times as likely to work in a technology field.
While Match did not present any data in this particular area, I certainly hope most users with loyalty to the franchise lead with a winning Star Wars pickup line in their online flirtations. Come to think of it, I have been looking for love in Alderaan places.
There's only a little more than a week to go before the premiere, but with any luck, some fans will find the C3PO to their R2-D2, the Han to their Leia — anyone with whom they can reenact this beautiful scene, really — before The Force Awakens.
Advertisement