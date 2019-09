Back in the day — before media outlets everywhere were using "Hello, it's me" as an introduction to any Adele-focused story (guilty) — the record-breaking singer usually donned major '60s-inspired eye makeup and a retro bouffant. But lately, she's toned down her beauty look a touch, opting for classic cat-eyes, subdued makeup, and a chic shoulder-grazing lob. And just yesterday, she debuted an even shorter (and chicer) style.During a performance on The X Factor last night, the 27-year-old showed off a new choppy bob and some killer brows. We may have already called out some of the coming year's best styles but, as one fan predicts , Adele's layered shag is likely to be "the most requested haircut of Christmas."We can't wait to see Adele's new 'do in action during her recently announced North American tour — we'll be booking our hair appointment right after we snag tickets.