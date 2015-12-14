Back in the day — before media outlets everywhere were using "Hello, it's me" as an introduction to any Adele-focused story (guilty) — the record-breaking singer usually donned major '60s-inspired eye makeup and a retro bouffant. But lately, she's toned down her beauty look a touch, opting for classic cat-eyes, subdued makeup, and a chic shoulder-grazing lob. And just yesterday, she debuted an even shorter (and chicer) style.
During a performance on The X Factor last night, the 27-year-old showed off a new choppy bob and some killer brows. We may have already called out some of the coming year's best styles but, as one fan predicts, Adele's layered shag is likely to be "the most requested haircut of Christmas."
We can't wait to see Adele's new 'do in action during her recently announced North American tour — we'll be booking our hair appointment right after we snag tickets.
