First up, the part: Ramirez made a sharp part in Henson's hair directly above the arch of her eyebrow. This keeps the look angular with the face and brings the eye up toward the faux undercut. Next, the braids: Whether you attempt this artistry yourself, or enlist a stylist, be sure you follow Ramirez's lead with the pattern. He mimicked the waves in the rest of the hair to keep it exciting but still in sync.And, finally, the waves: Prep the hair before drying (try Mizani Thermastrength Heat Protecting Serum ) to ensure a smooth finish, then curl 2-inch sections going in the same direction, using a large barrel iron. Allow to fully cool without touching, then be sure to brush through the wave to ensure the final result has the same softness as Henson's look. (And you can use this tutorial to help, too!)We've also got the secret behind Cookie's amazing nails, here