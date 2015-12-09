Justin Theroux may be new to Instagram, but he's really got it down. First, he impressed us with his dark, brooding selfie. Then, he posted that epic #TBT photo of his 16-year-old self. And now, he's finally turned the lens on his #WCW: his wife, Jennifer Aniston.
The caption simply reads, "#wcw #valentinored #xo." The picture shows Aniston, with her back towards the camera, as she strikes a pose in her glamorous, red 2013 Valentino Couture gown — the one she wore to that year's Academy Awards.
Of course, the outfit isn't the only thing that makes the photo stand out. This is Justin Theroux we're talking about here, so we should expect some artistry: He made the entire background black and white, with the bright gown as the pic's only pop of color.
Theroux joined Instagram a week ago. Since then, he's gained over 76,000 followers and has posted 11 photos, using hashtags like an Instagram pro.
At publishing time, this Jen photo already had over 6,000 likes. If Justin thinks that's impressive, he should see how many more likes he'll get when he finally posts a pic of his wife's face.
[Opener Image: Michael Buckner/Variety/REX Shutterstock.]
