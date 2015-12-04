Justin Theroux's First #TBT Is A Real Gem

He only just joined Instagram, but Justin Theroux is quickly getting the hang of this social media thing.
The Leftovers actor posted his very first #TBT photo yesterday, and it's a classic. Turns out Mr. Aniston's jewelry game was very strong when he was just a boy of 16 years.
Theroux is now 44, making the photo 28 years old. That puts it at around 1987, a time when multiple ear piercings, bracelet stacking, and a bomber jacket would have been totally acceptable party gear.
Wife Jennifer Aniston has yet to join Instagram herself. But thanks to Mayim Bialik, she, too, had her own #TBT moment yesterday. Don't tell us you missed this classic from 1990.
Would Retro Jennifer have gone for Retro Justin? We like to think so. Who could possibly resist those sideburns?
OPENER IMAGE: Michael Buckner/Variety/REX Shutterstock.
