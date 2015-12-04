Pre-Friends Jennifer Aniston Photo Proves The Glow-Up Is Real

Mayim Bialik, of Blossom and Big Bang Theory fame, is the latest to throw her hat into the #tbt ring with an amazing shot of her and Jennifer Aniston taken while they were filming the show Molloy together. If you haven’t heard of it, that’s fine, since it ran for a whopping seven episodes in 1990. (That makes it slightly less disastrous than Joey, which somehow lasted two full seasons.)
But this photo exists, and it’s pretty magical. Jen looks great as always in her pic. You can tell she’s a great actress just looking for the right role.
Yes this is me and Jennifer Aniston in my childhood bedroom. We did a show together before I did "Blossom." #tbt pic.twitter.com/DhgXVrUL1a— Mayim Bialik (@missmayim) December 3, 2015
If you want to know what Molloy was like, you can check out this promo, which also features a pre-megafame Brad Pitt in something called Glory Days.
While we’re at it, check out Jen in this 1990 sitcom adaptation of Ferris Bueller. It’s, um, something. The '90s were a weird time, man.
