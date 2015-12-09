Kate Middleton Got A Royally Chic New Haircut

The adorable pictures of Princess Charlotte have been ruling royal headlines ever since they came out, but Kate Middleton is here to steal back the media throne with her new beauty switch-up. The Duchess of Cambridge showed off a new, shorter haircut at a charity event in London today.
Kate's long, layered chestnut locks have become pretty famous over the years, so to see them get snipped (even if it's only a couple inches), is a pretty big deal. She also debuted bangs back in September, so she's clearly owning the "new hair, don't care" motto.
Can we expect more tress switch-ups from the royal family? Perhaps an even shorter 'do is in store for the new year? Maybe she'll bless us with a bob? (If so, she would benefit from checking out this guide first.) Or what about a pixie moment for Queen Elizabeth II? A rainbow hair debut for Prince William?
For now, we'll settle for this new, if minor, change. And until the next one rolls around, we'll be over here still cooing over Princess Charlotte's cuteness.
