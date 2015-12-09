Rihanna has made tons of buzzy (and purportedly well-paid) front-row Fashion Week appearances, and come February, she's guaranteed to be at NYFW — in designer mode. The star, who was tapped as women's creative director for Puma last December, pretty sneakily announced yesterday on social media that her Puma by Rihanna line would be showing in New York. She tweeted out a link to an auction for the upcoming Diamond Ball on Paddle8, and one of the items up for grabs is a pair of front-row seats to ogle her fall 2016 collection for the sportswear company.
It's not an entirely new role on the catwalk circuit for RiRi. Back in 2013, she showed her River Island capsule collection at London Fashion Week, replete with a nightclub-y vibe and long lines of fans vying to get in (shocker!). We're definitely expecting the latter to transpire at the star's NYFW debut showing, which will go down on Friday, February 12 at 8 p.m. at a yet-undisclosed location.
If you're trying to get a seat and have a spare $15K lying around, you can bid here before Thursday at 3 p.m. EST to win access for you and a guest, along with flights to NYC, a pre-show styling package (she did just launch a beauty and styling agency, Fr8me, last month), backstage access post-show, and an invitation to the after-party, plus gifts. We are certainly expecting creepers, that's for sure…
It's not an entirely new role on the catwalk circuit for RiRi. Back in 2013, she showed her River Island capsule collection at London Fashion Week, replete with a nightclub-y vibe and long lines of fans vying to get in (shocker!). We're definitely expecting the latter to transpire at the star's NYFW debut showing, which will go down on Friday, February 12 at 8 p.m. at a yet-undisclosed location.
If you're trying to get a seat and have a spare $15K lying around, you can bid here before Thursday at 3 p.m. EST to win access for you and a guest, along with flights to NYC, a pre-show styling package (she did just launch a beauty and styling agency, Fr8me, last month), backstage access post-show, and an invitation to the after-party, plus gifts. We are certainly expecting creepers, that's for sure…
Advertisement